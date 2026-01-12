I vincitori dei Golden Globe 2026 e le spille degli attori in memoria di Renee Good: "Governo Trump canaglia"

Al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles, nella notte italiana tra domenica 11 e lunedì 12 gennaio si è svolta la cerimonia dell’83esima edizione dei Golden Globe che ha decretato i vincitori dei premi cinematografici e televisivi. L’evento è stato condotto dalla scrittrice e conduttrice radiofonica statunitense Nikki Glaser. I candidati sono stati suddivisi in 28 categorie. Per la prima volta è anche stato premiato il miglior Podcast. Nel corso della serata alcune celebrità, in segno di protesta contro l’amministrazione Trump e il suo dispiegamento di agenti dell’ICE, hanno indossato spille per onorare la cittadina assassinata Renee Good.

Golden Globe 2026, spuntano le spille contro Trump per il caso di Renee Good

Jean Smart, Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes e altre celebrità hanno criticato aspramente l’amministrazione Trump per il dispiegamento di agenti dell’ICE, presentandosi sul palco con spille su cui c’era scritto “Be good“, ossia “Siate buoni”. Un gesto dedicato alla memoria di Renee Good, la donna uccisa da un agente dell’ICE in Minnesota lo scorso mercoledì.

Wanda Sykes ha parlato a Variety del suo accessorio, confermando che era un chiaro riferimento alla vicenda di Renee. “So che oggi ci sono persone in marcia. Dobbiamo far sentire la nostra voce. Dobbiamo essere lì e mettere a tacere questo governo canaglia perché è semplicemente orribile quello che stanno facendo alla gente”, ha dichiarato Sykes.

PageSix ha riferito che la campagna #BeGood vuole anche onorare Keith Porter, l’uomo ucciso da un agente dell’ICE fuori servizio la notte di Capodanno a Los Angeles.

Alla cerimonia di premiazione, il regista Judd Apatow, in riferimento all’amministrazione Trump, ha tuonato: “Credo che ora siamo una dittatura“.

Il discorso di Teyena Taylor per “le sorelle di colore”

Teyena Taylor, che si è aggiudicata la statuetta di miglior attrice non protagonista in un film per la sua interpretazione nella commedia nera di Paul Thomas Anderson “One Battle After Another”, ha fatto un discorso a favore delle “sue sorelle di colore”.

“Non ho quasi nemmeno scritto un discorso perché non pensavo di vincere”, ha dichiarato Taylor, scoppiando a piangere sul palco.

“La cosa più importante, per le mie sorelle e le mie bambine di colore che ci stanno guardando stasera, è che la nostra dolcezza non è un peso – ha proseguito la star -. La nostra luce non ha bisogno di permesso per brillare. Le nostre voci contano e il nostro sogno merita spazio”.

Tv e Cinema, la lista dei vincitori dei Golden Globe 2026

Miglior film drammatico

Hamnet VINCITORE

Frankenstein

It was just an accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Miglior film comedy e musical

One Battle After Another VINCITORE

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

Miglior film internazionale

The Secret Agent VINCITORE

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

Sentimental Value

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Sirāt

Miglior film animato

KPop Demon Hunters VINCITORE

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootropia 2

Miglior risultato al box office

Sinners VINCITORE

Avatar: Fuoco e cenere

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Zootopia 2

Miglior regia di un film

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another VINCITORE

Guillermo Del Toro – Frankenstein

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Clint Bentley – Train Dreams

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just An Accident

Miglior sceneggiatura di un film

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another VINCITORE

Ronald Bronstein e Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Maggie O’Farrell e Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier e Eskil Vogt – Sentimental Value

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent VINCITORE

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet VINCITRICE

Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts – After The Hunt

Tessa Thompson – Hedda

Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby

Miglior attore in un film comico o musical

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme VINCITORE

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice

George Clooney – Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Jesse Plemons – Bugonia

Miglior attrice in un film comico o musical

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You VINCITRICE

Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Miglior attore non protagonista in un film

Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value VINCITORE

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another VINCITRICE

Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Miglior colonna sonora di un film

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners VINCITORE

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Max Richter – Hamnet

Hans Zimmer – F1: The Movie

Miglior canzone in un film

KPop Demon Hunters – “Golden” VINCITRICE

Avatar: Fire and Ash – “Dream as One”

Sinners – “I Lied to You”

Wicked: For Good – “No Place Like Home”

Wicked: For Good – “The Girl in the Bubble”

Train Dreams – “Train Dreams”

Miglior serie comica o musical

The Studio VINCITRICE

Abbott Elementary

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Miglior serie drammatica

The Pitt VINCITRICE

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Noah Wyle – The Pitt VINCITORE

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Gary Oldman – Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus VINCITRICE

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Britt Lower – Severance

Helen Mirren – 1923

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie tv

Owen Cooper – Adolescence VINCITORE

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Walton Goggins – The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie tv

Erin Doherty – Adolescence VINCITRICE

Carrie Coon – The White Lotus

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Catherine O’Hara – The Studio

Parker Posey – The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus

Miglior attrice in una serie comica o musical

Jean Smart – Hacks VINCITRICE

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega – Mercoledì

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Miglior attore in una serie comica o musical

Seth Rogen – The Studio VINCITORE

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell – Chad Powers

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Miglior miniserie o film tv

Adolescence VINCITORE

All her fault

The beast in me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

La fidanzata

Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv

Stephen Graham – Adolescence VINCITORE

Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law – Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys – The beast in me

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex VINCITRICE

Claire Danes – The beast in me

Rashida Jones – Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault

Robin Wright – La fidanzata

Miglior stand up comedy

Ricky Gervais – Mortality VINCITORE

Bill Maher – Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein – The second best night of your life

Kevin Hart – Acting my age

Kumail Nanjiani – Night thoughts

Sarah Silverman – Postmortem

Podcast dell’anno

Good hang with Amy Poehler VINCITORE

Armchair expert with Dax Shepard

Call her daddy

The Mel Robbins Podcast

Smartless

Up first

Macaulay Culkin: “Esisto tutto l’anno”

Nel corso delle premiazioni c’è stato un simpatico siparietto con protagonista Macaulay Culkin, celebre protagonista del film cult “Mamma, ho perso l’aereo”.

“So che è difficile vedermi al di fuori del periodo natalizio, ma, incredibilmente, esisto tutto l’anno, ve lo assicuro”, ha scherzato l’attore che ha raggiunto il palco per consegnare il premio alla Miglior sceneggiatura. “Sono passati 35 anni da quando sono stato dai Globes. Grazie per avermi dato il bentornato”, ha aggiunto.