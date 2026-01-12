I vincitori dei Golden Globe 2026 e le spille degli attori in memoria di Renee Good: "Governo Trump canaglia"
Al Beverly Hilton Hotel di Los Angeles, nella notte italiana tra domenica 11 e lunedì 12 gennaio si è svolta la cerimonia dell’83esima edizione dei Golden Globe che ha decretato i vincitori dei premi cinematografici e televisivi. L’evento è stato condotto dalla scrittrice e conduttrice radiofonica statunitense Nikki Glaser. I candidati sono stati suddivisi in 28 categorie. Per la prima volta è anche stato premiato il miglior Podcast. Nel corso della serata alcune celebrità, in segno di protesta contro l’amministrazione Trump e il suo dispiegamento di agenti dell’ICE, hanno indossato spille per onorare la cittadina assassinata Renee Good.
Golden Globe 2026, spuntano le spille contro Trump per il caso di Renee Good
Jean Smart, Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes e altre celebrità hanno criticato aspramente l’amministrazione Trump per il dispiegamento di agenti dell’ICE, presentandosi sul palco con spille su cui c’era scritto “Be good“, ossia “Siate buoni”. Un gesto dedicato alla memoria di Renee Good, la donna uccisa da un agente dell’ICE in Minnesota lo scorso mercoledì.
Wanda Sykes ha parlato a Variety del suo accessorio, confermando che era un chiaro riferimento alla vicenda di Renee. “So che oggi ci sono persone in marcia. Dobbiamo far sentire la nostra voce. Dobbiamo essere lì e mettere a tacere questo governo canaglia perché è semplicemente orribile quello che stanno facendo alla gente”, ha dichiarato Sykes.
PageSix ha riferito che la campagna #BeGood vuole anche onorare Keith Porter, l’uomo ucciso da un agente dell’ICE fuori servizio la notte di Capodanno a Los Angeles.
Alla cerimonia di premiazione, il regista Judd Apatow, in riferimento all’amministrazione Trump, ha tuonato: “Credo che ora siamo una dittatura“.
Il discorso di Teyena Taylor per “le sorelle di colore”
Teyena Taylor, che si è aggiudicata la statuetta di miglior attrice non protagonista in un film per la sua interpretazione nella commedia nera di Paul Thomas Anderson “One Battle After Another”, ha fatto un discorso a favore delle “sue sorelle di colore”.
“Non ho quasi nemmeno scritto un discorso perché non pensavo di vincere”, ha dichiarato Taylor, scoppiando a piangere sul palco.
“La cosa più importante, per le mie sorelle e le mie bambine di colore che ci stanno guardando stasera, è che la nostra dolcezza non è un peso – ha proseguito la star -. La nostra luce non ha bisogno di permesso per brillare. Le nostre voci contano e il nostro sogno merita spazio”.
Tv e Cinema, la lista dei vincitori dei Golden Globe 2026
Miglior film drammatico
- Hamnet VINCITORE
- Frankenstein
- It was just an accident
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Miglior film comedy e musical
- One Battle After Another VINCITORE
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
Miglior film internazionale
- The Secret Agent VINCITORE
- It Was Just an Accident
- No Other Choice
- Sentimental Value
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
- Sirāt
Miglior film animato
- KPop Demon Hunters VINCITORE
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
- Elio
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootropia 2
Miglior risultato al box office
- Sinners VINCITORE
- Avatar: Fuoco e cenere
- F1
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
- Zootopia 2
Miglior regia di un film
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another VINCITORE
- Guillermo Del Toro – Frankenstein
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
- Clint Bentley – Train Dreams
- Jafar Panahi – It Was Just An Accident
Miglior sceneggiatura di un film
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another VINCITORE
- Ronald Bronstein e Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Maggie O’Farrell e Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
- Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier e Eskil Vogt – Sentimental Value
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
- Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent VINCITORE
- Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
- Jeremy Allen White – Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
- Oscar Isaac – Frankenstein
- Dwayne Johnson – The Smashing Machine
- Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
- Jessie Buckley – Hamnet VINCITRICE
- Jennifer Lawrence – Die My Love
- Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
- Julia Roberts – After The Hunt
- Tessa Thompson – Hedda
- Eva Victor – Sorry, Baby
Miglior attore in un film comico o musical
- Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme VINCITORE
- Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
- Lee Byung-Hun – No Other Choice
- George Clooney – Jay Kelly
- Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
- Jesse Plemons – Bugonia
Miglior attrice in un film comico o musical
- Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You VINCITRICE
- Cynthia Erivo – Wicked: For Good
- Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue
- Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
- Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
- Emma Stone – Bugonia
Miglior attore non protagonista in un film
- Stellan Skarsgard – Sentimental Value VINCITORE
- Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal – Hamnet
- Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
- Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
Miglior attrice non protagonista in un film
- Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another VINCITRICE
- Emily Blunt – The Smashing Machine
- Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
- Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
- Amy Madigan – Weapons
Miglior colonna sonora di un film
- Ludwig Göransson – Sinners VINCITORE
- Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
- Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
- Max Richter – Hamnet
- Hans Zimmer – F1: The Movie
Miglior canzone in un film
- KPop Demon Hunters – “Golden” VINCITRICE
- Avatar: Fire and Ash – “Dream as One”
- Sinners – “I Lied to You”
- Wicked: For Good – “No Place Like Home”
- Wicked: For Good – “The Girl in the Bubble”
- Train Dreams – “Train Dreams”
Miglior serie comica o musical
- The Studio VINCITRICE
- Abbott Elementary
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
Miglior serie drammatica
- The Pitt VINCITRICE
- The Diplomat
- Pluribus
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
- Noah Wyle – The Pitt VINCITORE
- Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
- Diego Luna – Andor
- Gary Oldman – Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo – Task
- Adam Scott – Severance
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
- Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus VINCITRICE
- Kathy Bates – Matlock
- Britt Lower – Severance
- Helen Mirren – 1923
- Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
- Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Miglior Attore non protagonista in una serie tv
- Owen Cooper – Adolescence VINCITORE
- Ashley Walters – Adolescence
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Walton Goggins – The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs – The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman – Severance
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie tv
- Erin Doherty – Adolescence VINCITRICE
- Carrie Coon – The White Lotus
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Catherine O’Hara – The Studio
- Parker Posey – The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood – The White Lotus
Miglior attrice in una serie comica o musical
- Jean Smart – Hacks VINCITRICE
- Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
- Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
- Jenna Ortega – Mercoledì
- Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Miglior attore in una serie comica o musical
- Seth Rogen – The Studio VINCITORE
- Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
- Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building
- Glen Powell – Chad Powers
- Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Miglior miniserie o film tv
- Adolescence VINCITORE
- All her fault
- The beast in me
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- La fidanzata
Miglior attore in una miniserie o film tv
- Stephen Graham – Adolescence VINCITORE
- Jacob Elordi – The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Paul Giamatti – Black Mirror
- Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jude Law – Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys – The beast in me
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o film tv
- Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex VINCITRICE
- Claire Danes – The beast in me
- Rashida Jones – Black Mirror
- Amanda Seyfried – Long Bright River
- Sarah Snook – All Her Fault
- Robin Wright – La fidanzata
Miglior stand up comedy
- Ricky Gervais – Mortality VINCITORE
- Bill Maher – Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
- Brett Goldstein – The second best night of your life
- Kevin Hart – Acting my age
- Kumail Nanjiani – Night thoughts
- Sarah Silverman – Postmortem
Podcast dell’anno
- Good hang with Amy Poehler VINCITORE
- Armchair expert with Dax Shepard
- Call her daddy
- The Mel Robbins Podcast
- Smartless
- Up first
Macaulay Culkin: “Esisto tutto l’anno”
Nel corso delle premiazioni c’è stato un simpatico siparietto con protagonista Macaulay Culkin, celebre protagonista del film cult “Mamma, ho perso l’aereo”.
“So che è difficile vedermi al di fuori del periodo natalizio, ma, incredibilmente, esisto tutto l’anno, ve lo assicuro”, ha scherzato l’attore che ha raggiunto il palco per consegnare il premio alla Miglior sceneggiatura. “Sono passati 35 anni da quando sono stato dai Globes. Grazie per avermi dato il bentornato”, ha aggiunto.